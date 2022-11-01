Blood Curse

An urban family inherits an old country house located in a small village. Upon their arrival they try to adapt to the new lifestyle, but they soon learn that the village is overshadowed by superstition and mysterious folklore. As they are plagued by strange events, they learn more about the history of their family, and slowly begin to believe by inheriting the house, they also inherited a curse.
|Adriano Luz
|Xavier Oliveira Monteiro
|Manuela Couto
|Helena Oliveira Monteiro
|Sara Carinhas
|Sofia
|José Afonso Pimentel
|Rui
|José Pinto
|Father Vicente
|João Pedro Vaz
|Father Cruz
View Full Cast >