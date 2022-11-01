Not Available

Blood Curse

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Madragoa Filmes

An urban family inherits an old country house located in a small village. Upon their arrival they try to adapt to the new lifestyle, but they soon learn that the village is overshadowed by superstition and mysterious folklore. As they are plagued by strange events, they learn more about the history of their family, and slowly begin to believe by inheriting the house, they also inherited a curse.

Cast

Adriano LuzXavier Oliveira Monteiro
Manuela CoutoHelena Oliveira Monteiro
Sara CarinhasSofia
José Afonso PimentelRui
José PintoFather Vicente
João Pedro VazFather Cruz

