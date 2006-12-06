Blood Diamond

An ex-mercenary turned smuggler. A Mende fisherman. Amid the explosive civil war overtaking 1999 Sierra Leone, these men join for two desperate missions: recovering a rare pink diamond of immense value and rescuing the fisherman's son conscripted as a child soldier into the brutal rebel forces ripping a swath of torture and bloodshed countrywide.
|Leonardo DiCaprio
|Danny Archer
|Djimon Hounsou
|Solomon Vandy
|Jennifer Connelly
|Maddy Bowen
|Kagiso Kuypers
|Dia Vandy
|Arnold Vosloo
|Colonel Coetzee
|Antony Coleman
|Cordell Brown
View Full Cast >