Blood Drive: The Movie

Not Available

Isabella is a writer for an internet magazine called 'Blood Drive' which specializes in the supernatural-horror-vampire genre of scary stories. Her 'writing office' is the local bar where she finds inspiration in the solace of its dim light and anonymous inhabitants. During her research , she meets a psychiatrist, Dr. Cooper , who mentions that he has a mysterious patient called Jade, who has long thought she was a vampire. Intrigued, Isabella tries to locate Jade . But Isabella is finding her obsession with her job beginning to affect her. She is having nightmares that reflect her stories and they are becoming successively more frightening. During the day she sometimes feels someone is watching or following her, although she doesn't see anyone. Are her stories blending into her own life? She turns to Dr. Cooper for advice.