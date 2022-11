Not Available

Fuad Ramses and his family have moved from the United States to France, where they run a American diner. Since business is not going too well, Fuad also works night shifts in a museum of Egyptian culture. During these long lonely nights he is repeatedly drawn to a statue representing the seductive ancient goddess ISHTAR. He becomes more and more allured by the goddess as she speaks to him in visions. Eventually he succumbs to her deadly charms.