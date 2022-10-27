1963

Blood Feast

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 5th, 1963

Studio

Friedman-Lewis Productions

In the sleepy suburbs of Miami, seemingly normal Egyptian immigrant Fuad Ramses (Mal Arnold) runs a successful catering business. He also murders young women and plans to use their body parts to revive the goddess Ishtar. The insane Ramses hypnotizes a socialite in order to land a job catering a party for her debutante daughter, Suzette Fremont (Connie Mason), and turns the event into an evening of gruesome deaths, bloody dismemberment and ritual sacrifice.

Cast

William KerwinDetective Pete Thornton (as Thomas Wood)
Mal ArnoldFuad Ramses
Connie MasonSuzette Fremont
Lyn BoltonDorothy Freemont
Scott H. HallFrank
Christy FousheeTrudy Sanders (as Toni Calvert)

View Full Cast >

Images