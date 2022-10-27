Blood Feast

In the sleepy suburbs of Miami, seemingly normal Egyptian immigrant Fuad Ramses (Mal Arnold) runs a successful catering business. He also murders young women and plans to use their body parts to revive the goddess Ishtar. The insane Ramses hypnotizes a socialite in order to land a job catering a party for her debutante daughter, Suzette Fremont (Connie Mason), and turns the event into an evening of gruesome deaths, bloody dismemberment and ritual sacrifice.
|William Kerwin
|Detective Pete Thornton (as Thomas Wood)
|Mal Arnold
|Fuad Ramses
|Connie Mason
|Suzette Fremont
|Lyn Bolton
|Dorothy Freemont
|Scott H. Hall
|Frank
|Christy Foushee
|Trudy Sanders (as Toni Calvert)
