1980

Blood Feud

  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 19th, 1980

Studio

Harry Colombo Production

Titina Paterno, a widow in a small coastal town in Sicily, goes insane after the death of her husband. She cannot stop telling whoever wants to hear her that Vito Acicatena, the fascist bigwig of the region was the one responsible of the crime. Justice, alas, will not do anything to punish this criminal, but Titina, in her own way, will be Vito's worst nightmare.

Cast

Marcello MastroianniRosario Maria Spallone
Giancarlo GianniniNicola Sanmichele detto 'Nick'
Turi FerroVito Acicatena
Mario ScarpettaTonino
Antonella MurgiaRagazza incinta
Julian BonfiglioDr. Crisafulli

