Blood Feud

Titina Paterno, a widow in a small coastal town in Sicily, goes insane after the death of her husband. She cannot stop telling whoever wants to hear her that Vito Acicatena, the fascist bigwig of the region was the one responsible of the crime. Justice, alas, will not do anything to punish this criminal, but Titina, in her own way, will be Vito's worst nightmare.
|Marcello Mastroianni
|Rosario Maria Spallone
|Giancarlo Giannini
|Nicola Sanmichele detto 'Nick'
|Turi Ferro
|Vito Acicatena
|Mario Scarpetta
|Tonino
|Antonella Murgia
|Ragazza incinta
|Julian Bonfiglio
|Dr. Crisafulli
