Blood Harvest

Not Available

Tiny Tim stars in his first dramatic film role in this taut drama. A Beautiful young girl, Jill Robinson, returns to her peaceful rural home town to find that her life has been turned upside down. The house she grew up in has been defaced, her parents are missing, and the whole town hates her father, the bank supervisor who had foreclosed on many of the local farms. Only "Marvelous Mervo" (Tiny Tim) seems happy to see her. He wanders around the community dressed in a clown's suit with a clown's permanent grin grotesquely painted on his face. Mervo's brother tries to re-kindle his love affair with Jill. Then, one by one, those closest to her are slaughtered like cattle... tied upside down from the rafters of the barn... until the surprise ending reveals the madman.. and a very unlikely savior.