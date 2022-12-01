Blood Hunt

Not Available

Jim Hart, a young man who is down on his luck is approached by a lawyer, Steve Hall. Jim was adopted at birth and Hall reveals that he stands to gain an inheritance from his real father, wealthy anthropologist and explorer Alexander Moss. What Jim doesn't know is that 25 years ago, Moss attacked a tribe of vampires, the Drell Vorgora, in the Andes in order to steal a rare necklace. The tribe believes that guilt in hereditary, so when the vampires discover that Moss (who they have already killed) has a child, they come to hunt him down.