Sexual animals with primal inhibitions still walk among us in Blood Moon: Timberwolves 2, a supernatural sequel to 2013's wildly-successful Timberwolves. The stakes are higher, and the sex is hotter as furry studs tear into each other in a rapacious and raw fuck-fest. Wolf brothers Drake Masters and Sharok, are living quietly among the mortals in this sl--py mountain town, but it's Drake who can't seem to control his primal impulses to feed, which threatens to expose the pack.