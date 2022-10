Not Available

Local teens have long commemorated the death of 'Mary Hatchet' -- a girl who took an ax and killed her family in the 1970s -- with the aptly named Blood Night. But things never got truly bloody until Mary's ghost (Samantha Facchi) decided to make an appearance. Dead bodies are piling up, and Mary seems to be calling the shots. But there are secrets about her past that have yet to be uncovered. Nate Dushku co-stars in this slasher flick.