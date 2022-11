Not Available

In the year 2012, the 3rd great war comes to an end. The war claims no victors, but both sides succeed in executing their chemical warfare campaigns. The result is over 3 billion deaths. Over ninety-eight percent of the male survivors are rendered sterile. Human reproduction is realized by means of cloning. The first strand of clones are harvested in December of 2012 and received with overwhelming success. It was not until nineteen years later that the first problems arose.