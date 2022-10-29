Blood of the Black Dog

Not Available

In anger, a toy factory owner throws a sub-standard toy car out the window of his sweatshop. The toy nearly hits schoolgirl Siu Ching, but she is saved by the fast response of Fatty Cheng. Siu Ching's eighth birthday soon arrives, but her ill and overworked mother has a sudden attack, and Siu Ching must go out in the rain to buy more medicine. By coincidence, the managers of the same toy factory are in the car who knock her over on the road and then run away, without reporting the accident. The little girl is killed, and her mother dies in grief. Fatty Cheng accuses the factory people, who are his bosses. Then, one by one, Siu Ching's ghosts wreaks horrible revenge on them.