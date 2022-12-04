Blood of the Hunter

Not Available

In this period thriller set near the turn of the century, Jan Thoreau (Gabriel Arcand) is a Canadian trapper who lives with his wife Marie (Alexandra Vandernoot) in a small community in the wilderness not far from Hudson Bay. Blake (Michael Biehn) is a disturbed drifter who has murdered a man and has found a way to frame Jan for his crime. Jan is out tending to his traps when an Indian friend with psychic talents tells him Marie is in grave danger. Jan hurries back, but he has no idea just how serious matters are until he arrives home -- Jan is wanted by the law for a crime he didn't commit, while Blake is hiding out in his home, and has taken Marie hostage.