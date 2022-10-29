Not Available

It's another Saturday night, and things are about to get critical at the gaming table. Having just completed the 9th level to the Labyrinth of Lorzak, the party soon find themselves surrounded and outnumbered by a swarm of gelatinous cubes hell bent on engulfing what's left of their miserable hides. While Kat deals with the orc shaman commander, it's up to Craig and Ryan to hold back the cubes of doom and once again restore freedom to the region! If only Gus can find his healing potion... Blood On The Game Dice is a short film for any sized party of levels 2 and over!