Blood, Passion, and Coffee

A story inspired by real events, which revolves around a coffee producing family (from Marcala, Honduras) in which their harvest is impacted by the plague of rust and low coffee prices. Trying to survive, migration will be one of the options to save their farm. But it will not be the biggest obstacle they will have to overcome, but also death will put them to the test and measure them to see if a strong family bond is unbreakable; showing the sacrifice, passion and faith that exists behind the cup of coffee consumed in the world.