Blood Predator

A private jet crashes in the Sierra Mountains leaving seven survivors stranded in a torrential snow storm. With no rescue team in sight, the group decides to search for the plane in hopes of fixing the radio to call for help. But what they find instead is an alien creature that multiplies itself rapidly. The extraterrestrial beasts have a barbed-like tongue and are able to pull their victims into their razor sharp teeth to shred human flesh like a haywire garbage disposal. But the survivors won t go down without a fight!