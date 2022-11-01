Blood Ranch

Not Available

Four college students and an Iraq War vet, lost on a desert highway, encounter a terrified young woman with a black van on her trail. They survive the ensuing chase but their car doesn't, forcing them to seek help at a nearby ranch. Only when it's too late does the group learn that it's crossed the threshold into Hell! Welcome to the Web, home to a bizarre cult of murderers, perverts and mental defectives, whose sacraments include mutilation, dismemberment, unspeakable sex acts, and slow, agonizing death for all who enter. None of their "guests" have ever made it out alive. Tonight may be different...but don't count on it.