Blood Redd

Not Available

Mortimer Clark, a forensic pathologist finds himself autopsying yet another teenage girl’s body ravaged and torn by a large canine. The girls all have been slain on the full moon. A werewolf though? That’s ridiculous. But the next full moon is drawing near and another body is expected. Day of the full moon: Lauren Redd, a sixteen year old girl is being forced to spend the weekend with her grandmother. Here she steps into an elaborate trap laid out by a manipulative killer. But when Lauren’s finally cornered, the tables turn and the prey becomes the predator. Now the Redd family will go to any length to protect their daughter and hide their family secret but Mortimer is quickly following the trail that leads to the horrific truth: Werewolves do exist, and they have an appetite that must be satisfied.