Not Available

Blood Relations

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

SC Entertainment

A trip to meet her fiance's family becomes a descent into hell when Marie discovers that her future husband wants more than just a wife... Dying for a rich husband, Marie is thrilled when Thomas brings her home to his family's massive estate. But there is something wrong in the house, and as the days go by and Marie wanders the dim halls, she makes a gruesome discovery. There is a lab underground, and a body, and all that's missing is a brain...

Cast

Jan RubesAndreas
Lydie DenierMarie
Lynne AdamsSharon
Ray WalstonDr. Charles Macleod
Sam MalkinYuri
David MackayYoung Doctor

View Full Cast >

Images