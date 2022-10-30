Blood Reunion

Not Available

Fifteen years ago Winona became a vampire. She was imprisoned in her grave by Father Rivers, and Winona's young daughter, Janeth, was sent to live with relatives in another state. Now Janeth is grown, and back in town to try to come to terms with the memory of losing her mother. Unknowingly she releases her mother from her grave, and now Winona is out for revenge on Father Rivers, his family, and all those responsible for her being imprisoned in the grave for all those years. Her lust for blood and vengeance must be satisfied!