Blood Rising

Ciudad Juarez is now the most dangerous city in the world. 438 young women were murdered there in 2010 and only 2 percent of the cases have been properly investigated. Their mothers have been ignored by the police, government, judiciary and the media. Nobody has listened to the people's cry for help and even though the Mexican government has sent in extra police and army they have become part of the problem, consumed by money, greed and drugs. The mothers have chosen to work with renowned artist, Brian Maguire, to communicate their stories to the outside world in the hope that the international pressure may bring some justice to their loss.