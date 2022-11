Not Available

In a world where demons lurk behind every shadow, ready to ravage any woman who crosses their path, murder and bloodshed are a way of life. A team of feisty female fighters known as the Crimson Lotus is humanity's last hope for survival. When tragedy strikes and one of their members is slaughtered, it's time for the Crimson Lotus to destroy the demons at their source, and bathe the underworld in the blood of vengeance!