Failed musician Kyle Cassidy is in love with Nikki Duke, the charismatic wife of an abusive rock star who's away on tour. After a wild evening at the Dukes' Hollywood Hills mansion, Nikki passes out and bumps her head. Kyle, in a drug-fueled panic, calls 911. When two newly partnered paramedics arrive at the scene, they rouse Nikki, patch up Kyle, and then attempt to rob the pair - a plan that quickly goes awry, sending the group on a dark, hilarious adventure into the Los Angeles night.