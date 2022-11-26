Not Available

Blood Shy

  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Stronghold Entertainment

Failed musician Kyle Cassidy is in love with Nikki Duke, the charismatic wife of an abusive rock star who's away on tour. After a wild evening at the Dukes' Hollywood Hills mansion, Nikki passes out and bumps her head. Kyle, in a drug-fueled panic, calls 911. When two newly partnered paramedics arrive at the scene, they rouse Nikki, patch up Kyle, and then attempt to rob the pair - a plan that quickly goes awry, sending the group on a dark, hilarious adventure into the Los Angeles night.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images