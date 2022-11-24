Blood Sisters of Lesbian Sin

Not Available

Johnny Blake, (Justin Gorence, The Young and the Restless) is a man haunted by his past and dedicated to the destruction of the dark forces. To do so, he has taken on the guise that is feared throughout the occult world: the righteous hero known as The Monk. Three beautiful sisters, the spawn of a demon, seek to control Johnny's mind, his body, his very soul. Sister Avarice (Lara Daans, Electra) is a corporate lawyer who uses her brains and her body to force Johnny into submission. Sister Anger owns a martial arts school for women, with a hatred of men and special passion for the fairer sex. Sister Lust is everything her name implies, running a high class bordello where a night of pleasure can lead to a lifetime of hell. Only one man can save the world from these bewitching sirens. Johnny Blake, The Monk.