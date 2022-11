Not Available

The film was filmed for Chiang Kai-shek's re-election of the president. The history teacher introduced the origin of the Youth Festival to the students: Fujian Lin Juemin left his wife and went to Spike to engage in revolutionary work; Guangxi Wei Yiting took the uprising with the master Li Deshan, Sichuan Yu Peirun and Pei’s brothers fought in the righteousness, and a total of 72 martyrs uprising under the leadership of Huang Keqiang , determined to overthrow the full Qing