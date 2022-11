Not Available

A Chinese man, Yip Ching (Patrick Tse Yin) and a Malay girl Solina (Molly Wu Kar) are two young people very much in love. However, Yip Ching’s mother disapproves of this inter-racial relationship. When Yip Ching plans to visit his aunt and cousins in Hong Kong, Solina’s insecurity causes her to threaten him with a curse. Yip Ching proceeds with his trip to Hong Kong, but Solina’s curse appears to come true in a series of unfolding tragedies.