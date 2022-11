Not Available

PI Joe Wong is one of the best in the business, operating from his base in San Francisco. One day a woman walks into Wong's office and asks for his help. She needs him to find her missing husband Aldo. This takes Wong on a journey though the world of the criminal. Along the way he encounters a father and son team of Solomon and Bones. Wong ends up getting involved in a gang was between Malcolm Boyd and Aldo, the man he was supposed to be looking for