Adrian Pasdar, R.J. Preston and Barry Tubb star in this eerie film that melds two distinct genres: the old-fashioned Western and the jump-out-of-your-seat horror film. A pack of rough-and-tumble cowboys stumble upon a parcel of land that used to be a burial ground for Native Americans and claim it for themselves, unleashing the fury of the spirits that call it home. Suddenly, they must deal with foes of an altogether different sort.