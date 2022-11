Not Available

The biker Anne has a violent one night stand with the supposed cop Chris after a minor infraction. Two days later, feeling guilty and traumatized, she decides to go hiking with her boyfriend Michael in the Whistler chain of mountains, a spot where bicycles are prohibited. When she sees Chris riding a bike, she tells Michael about her affair, and Chris unexpectedly kills Michael. Along the rest of the day and night, Anne is chased by Chris in a sick and mortal mouse-and-cat game.