A drama about love, secrets, and acceptance Blood Type: Unknown follows wannabe novelist Caitlyn Landale on her journey to embracing her dreams. Wondering if life is not as exciting or magical as her stories, her views are forever altered when she meets the bitter-viewed Adam Godfrey. But when her feelings for the mysterious Adam Godfrey grow unconditionally strong she soon finds herself captured in a four centuries old secret that she never expected.