The Wacken Carnage is a CD/DVD set of the death metal band Bloodbath at a very rare live appearance recorded on August 5th 2005 at the Wacken Open Air Festival in Germany. At that time, it was presented as the only Bloodbath gig there would ever be, but Bloodbath have since headlined Party.San Metal Open Air in Germany on August 8th 2008, and Pellavarock in Finland on August 9th 2008.