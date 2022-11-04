Blooded Spear

Not Available

In 1701, the ruling shogun Tokugawa Tsunayoshi placed Asano Takumi-no-kami Naganori, the lord of Ako, in charge of a reception of envoys from the Imperial Court in Kyoto. He also appointed the protocol official Kira Kozuke-no-suke Yoshinaka to instruct Asano in the ceremonies. On the day of the reception, at Edo Castle, Asano drew his short sword and attempted to kill Kira after he had insulted Asano. For this, he was sentenced to commit seppuku, but Kira went without punishment. The Shogunate confiscated Asano's lands and dismissed the samurai who had served him, making them ronin. While waiting for an opportunity for revenge on his late master's death, Ako soldier Sugino meets a skilled spear fighter Tawaraboshi Genban who trains him on mastering the art of spear fighting. Another great Chushingura movie version, and with an amazing all-star cast, a must see!