Bloodfighter of the Underworld

Not Available

Mafia boss Rocky Basta is a man of vast ambition who rules his dark empire with an iron fist. He plans to consolidate his power with that of his enemies to form a new world order. Instead of constantly going to war Rocky proposes a gladiatorial forum in which power is earned; respect won or lost, and disputes are resolved;..until death. "Gentlemen we have always lived by the sword, might is right. I propose that we set up a game to the death. A game of real power and strength. A game that centuries ago decided the fate of nations..." It's the fascinating story of a man, who has a vision to unify the Underworld. His past sins torment his very being. Guardians of the 'game', protectors from ancient times, offer their guidance, yet their motives are unknown. Rocky is put to the test facing a past love, a troubled daughter he never knew, the dark underworld syndicates challenging his power, and the onus that it exacts. And this is only the beginning