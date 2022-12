Not Available

Bloodied But Unbowed chronicles Bloodshot Records' 12 years (and counting) in the trenches of independent music. It's a world where it's easier to take down an M-1 Abrams tank with pub dart than get noticed and appreciated by the mainstream. Here you'll find the highs, the lows, the humiliations and the triumphs. It's an inspirational tale of the ages for anyone foolish enough to want to start a record label.