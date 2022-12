Not Available

Halabja city, known as The Martyr City of Halabja, is a city in South Kurdistan. In 1974, the city was bombarded by two aircraft belonging to the Iraqi Ba’athist regime. In 1988, the very same regime attacked the city using inhumane chemical weapons, killing thousands. This documentary has recovered two stories of two soldiers who were forced to leave their beloved city of Halabja, and fight for Iraq while the Ba’athists were slaughtering their loved ones.