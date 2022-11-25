Bloodless: The Path to Democracy

Not Available

In the course of history, only a few revolutions have been successful, let alone those without Bloodshed. Nikol Pashinyan, a charismatic former journalist and political prisoner, galvanized support among the youth and women, by using non-violent civil disobedience protests and social media. In a short period of 6 weeks, a corrupt oligarchy was toppled and democracy restored. Deemed short of a miracle, BLOODLESS is a riveting political thriller, capturing the story as events unfold in the spring of 2018 in Armenia.