The film is the story of girl Cveta who was abducted by the Ottoman bey and taken away in his harem. Bey is trying to embrace Islam, but its persistence, and its neighbors led beloved Spasa, and beloved local priest, assisted by diplomats of the great powers manage to free themselves. On the day of her wedding comes Bey with his army to try to get it back. Cveta dies, Spasa killing Bey and and goes to the committees.