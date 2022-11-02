BloodSpell

Not Available

It is a story of a world where men and women carry magic in their blood, and spilling it can unleash terrible power. Where these "Blooded" hide in fetid slums from the Church of the Angels, commanded by their divine masters to "cleanse" the Blood Magic. Where choices are fraught, alliances rarely safe, and blood is all. A young monk named Jered flees the Church when his own Blood Magic is released. Now he must survive the pursuit of the Church, the gladiatorial pits of the Blooded underground, and the hidden truths of the ancient struggle. The choices he makes will tip the balance of the war between Church and Blooded, and change his world forever.