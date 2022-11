Not Available

When Count Bloodspit and his family of ghouls return from the Vampire Mirror World to feast on young virgins, they find famed Vampire Hunter Dr. Ludvic hot on their trail. When Ludvic steals the family crest off of Bloodspit’s coffin, the villainous vampire finds himself trapped in our dimension. Now, the hunt is on as Dr. Ludvic chases BLOODSPIT around the world trying to bury a stake in his heart once and for all!