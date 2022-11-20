Bloodsuckers

Not Available

The streets of Zagreb are empty because of a rumored vampire who attacks lonely women. To the office of psychiatrist, Franjo Glogowetz, there arrives a strange visitor, Teobald Majer. He is convinced that he is a vampire from the 16th century, and tells Franz that the members of his family, Glogovac, were famous vampire hunters. Naturally, Franz does not take him seriously but his wife, Barbara, likes the stranger a lot and even believes his story. In the meantime, Franz's two relatives, Jambrek and Jurek, arrive and get caught up in the mess.