Bloodsucking Cinema

Not Available

The sound of flapping bat wings, an empty coffin, glistening fangs, tiny punctures on the neck, the sensual taste of blood, a blank reflection, fear of the cross, and death from daylight. These are the creatures of the night, and as legendary (but fictional) vampire hunter Abraham Van Helsing exclaimed: "Gentlemen, we are dealing with the undead!" Perhaps the most enduring film genre of all time, vampire films continue to haunt us on the big screen. Why are we fascinated with the myth of these immortal souls? Could it be the living forever part, or perhaps the fact that they have an unearthly sexual attraction to both males and females? Whatever it is, audiences around the world can't seem to get enough of them.