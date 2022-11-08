Bloodthirst 2: Revenge of the Chupacabras

Not Available

Detective Steve Andrews is investigating the disappearance of a pretty college co-ed when he gets a call that an inmate at the Hagerthy Psychiatric Hospital might know something about the case. The inmate, Charles Parker, has been telling the strange story of a vicious vampire-like beast called the Chupacabras that he claims he trapped in a nearby mine and destroyed after it had savagely killed a number of the local citizenry. Among the missing: a girl who matches the description of the college co-ed. Before Andrews can talk to him, however, the inmate escapes leading the Detective into a maze of horror and the realization that he must find the missing girl before time runs out.