Not Available

Andrea is harassed by life, love and wicked college schoolmates. When she is reunited with childhood friend Brandy, it is bright spot in an otherwise morbid existence on campus. The two are drawn together when an unusual bottle of ancient origin comes between them. When one of the girls falls ill and goes on a tirade of vampiric revenge, the other must evade her long enough to solve the mystery of her illness and destroy it's source.