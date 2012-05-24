Bloody Bloody Bible Camp

2012

In 1977 a group of young, horny, out of control Christians are spending a fun filled weekend at the mountain lakeside Happy Day Bible Camp. One by one these youthful sinners pay a BLOODY penance for their misdeeds. Flash forward 7 years, when another youth group of Bible toters return, lead by "Father Richard Cummings" (Reggie Bannister), "Sister Mary Chopper," (Tim Sullivan) goes bloody murder after the camp - emphasis on CAMP - with stand out performances by folks like Gigi Bannister, Jessica Sonneborn, Troy Guthrie, Deborah Venegas, Jay Fields, and Jeff Dylan Graham. In the end, Bannister and Troup must face down the a transvestite serial killing nun in a fight to the death, and call upon the higher graces of the infamous Ron Jeremy as "Jesus" guide them through! A hilarious campy equal opportunity offensive film that will have you DIE laughing!