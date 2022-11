Not Available

Frederick R. Fridel re-edited his first two features, Axe (1974) and Kidnapped Coed (1976) which both star Jack Canon, into a new movie that has both of these characters linked by the fact that they are twin brothers who were separated at birth having not known of the other's existence who would go on to each commit a horrific criminal act on the same date some 35 years later, and who's demise would bring them back together.