Bloody Buns

Incomplete body parts are being accidentally discovered. Macau cops call for investigation into the case and reveal a grisly murder behind the story of delicious buns. Years ago, Wong, an employee of Eight Immortals Restaurant, cheated on gambling and was found out by his employer. Wong was mad and killed the whole family of his employer and destroyed the evidence by serving the customers with pork buns made with the human flesh from the bodies. Unexpectedly, the restaurant has become famous for its delicious pork buns since then...