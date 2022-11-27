Not Available

Bloody drama follows the story of a pool party involving five former college sororiety sisters attempting one last weekend blowout. While trying hard to grab onto their fun youth filled past they are faced with what is their troubled divisive present. As they water down their issues with booze and drugs unbeknownst to them an evil lurks around them with murderous convictions. How much carnage will not only their personal resentments cause but will this insidious create? Bloody Drama is a throwback to the great horror films of our past, Halloween, Friday the 13th, and Nightmare on elm street.