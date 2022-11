Not Available

Early no budget experimental Super-8 short film made by Buttgereit in just one day in 1982. Nazi leader Adolf Hitler has survived the war, holed up in his bunker. There, he re-created his former wife Eva Braun as a Frankenstein monster, along with a “Germanic breeding bull”(played by Buttgereit). With the help of these Nazi-zombies, he wants to take over the world again. But as soon as the monsters awake, they tear their maker to shreds. Much fun and gory effects!