The famous chief of the corsairs Bloody John brings the lovely Isabella back as war booty from yet another foray. The avaricious Isabella shortly seizes power in the gang. Bloody John is reduced to a weak-willed, henpecked subordinate of the female robber. The desperate John escapes and seeks shelter in his dear childhood home in Saaremaa, where he starts earning a living again by honest means. Digitally restored in 2020.