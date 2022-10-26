Bloody Mama

Sexually abused as a young girl, Kate "Ma" Barker (Shelley Winters) grows into a violently powerful woman by the 1930s. She lovingly dominates her grown sons, and grooms them into a pack of tough crooks. The boys include the cruel Herman (Don Stroud), who still shares a bed with Ma; Fred (Robert Walden), an ex-con who fell in love with a fellow prisoner; and Lloyd (Robert De Niro), who gets high on whatever's handy. Together they form a deadly, bizarre family of Depression-era bandits.
|Shelley Winters
|'Ma' Kate Barker
|Bruce Dern
|Kevin Dirkman
|Robert De Niro
|Lloyd Barker
|Pat Hingle
|Sam Adams Pendlebury
|Don Stroud
|Herman Barker
|Diane Varsi
|Mona Gibson
